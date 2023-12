January 01, 2024 01:14 am | Updated December 31, 2023 11:12 pm IST

The Honorary Secretary writes from Calcutta under date December 29th: The Labour League of India has been established in India with a view to bring together Unions and Labour Associations in this country and to uplift the condition of all of classes of labour as also to ensure labour is not used by interested parties for their own ends or greeds.

