From the Archives (From the September 29, 1971 edition as there was no edition on September 30): The many deaths of Mao

30 September 2021 00:15 IST

In all the years of battle of his revolutionary youth, Mao Tsetung suffered not so much as a scratch, and during the long march in 1930 the only affliction to lay him low was a bout of malaria. But in the last three years, the Chinese Chairman has been killed no less than five times — the latest last week — by the world press tuned in to Hong Kong. The best publicised story yet — which was believed by some very serious people in the West — was during the early stages of the Cultural Revolution. One then-renowned China-watcher persisted in reporting that Mao had long been dead and that the man taking the review of the million Red Guards at Tienanmun was a “double”. The “watcher” has now ceased to pursue this trade. During the more turbulent years of the Cultural Revolution, there was a rash of “Mao Dead” stories. This was a time when China was tightly isolationist by choice, foreigners were not allowed in and those inside were drastically limited in their movements and communications. A round-the-clock vigil was kept and there was no let-up on the monitoring of communist Chinese news and broadcasts. On one occasion, the failure of Chairman Mao to appear at an army function — it turned out later that he had a bad cold — sparked a rumour which in Hong Kong soon became a “report” that he was dead or dying. A subsequent rally of high-ranking army officers pledging allegiance to the Chairman was televised by the Chinese and monitored in Hong Kong. The blurred images showed Mao in a bad light, and as he appeared to be supported on one arm by a nurse, the “report” went out from Hong Kong that he was seriously ill. Two weeks later, at another rally, only Madame Mao showed up. This prompted the “news” that the Chairman was succumbing to Parkinson’s Disease (a diagnosis arrived at from recollection of Mao’s seemingly tottering appearance on television a fortnight earlier).The last occasion Mao was reported dead before last week’s furore was two months ago when the teleprinters of the Chinese communist news agency, Hsinhua, suddenly stopped ticking one morning. The Hong Kong papers were soon out in the streets with an extra morning edition reporting the demise of the old man once more. When the Hsinhua ticker resumed an hour or so later, it transpired that mechanical failure this time had “killed” Chairman Mao — only for the restoration of power links to “resurrect” him.

