From the Archives (From the October 30, 1921 edition as there was no edition on October 29): Government and the Indian States

29 October 2021 00:15 IST

Lahore, October 30: A Punjab Government Gazette Extraordinary notifies: - In pursuance of the recommendation made in paragraph 310 of the report on Indian Constitutional Reforms that important States should be placed in direct political relations with the Government of India, it is announced that the Secretary of State for India has sanctioned the proposals of the Government of India for placing the States of Patiala, Bawahalpur, Jind, Nabha, Kapurthala, Sirmur Mandi, Bilaspur Maler Kotla, Faridkot, Chamua Suket and Loharu in direct political relations with the Government of India acting through an officer of Political Department of the status of Agent to Governor-General. The connection between the Punjab Government and the States now to be transferred began three-quarters of a century ago when the province was first constituted and in relinquishing his connection with the states named above the Governor gave an account of the assistance rendered by those states since the establishment of British authority in the province of their traditional loyalty and of the cordial manner in which they have conducted business with his Government.

