From the Archives (From the October 20, 1920 edition as there was no edition on October 21): A lecture by Mr. S. Srinivasa Aiyangar

Mr. S. Srinivasa Aiyangar arrived here [Cuddalore] yesterday [October 17], and delivered a lecture, in the Pudupalayam Reading Room, mainly dwelling on the topic of “Non Co-operation” as resolved upon by the Congress, at Calcutta. The following is a summary of the main points, he forcibly impressed on the audience:- My one gospel, throughout, has been a “united front”, in Indian politics. In our circumstances, all parties, Nationalists, whether ‘Non-Co-operators’, or not, Moderates, and Non-Brahmins, should fuse together and make a united attack on the bureaucracy. The latest cause of disunion is the split among Nationalists over the problem of “Non-Co-operation”. Opinion is quite sharply divided, whether the new method will be the shortest cut, or a long wearisome one, to the common goal of Swaraj Non-Co-operators, should not obstruct dissenting Nationalists from continuing to fight the Government from inside the Council, while Non-Co-operators, having the deeper faith in the new experiment pursue their own ways. All ranks of public men whether Nationalists or Moderates should sympathetically and fraternally work as one patriotic army. Nationalists, in whose judgment the new path of Mr. Gandhi, is not likely to be a useful one should not be forced to sit idle.