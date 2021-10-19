From the Archives (From the October 18 edition as there was no edition on October 19, 1971): Children’s Tamil encyclopaedia released

19 October 2021 00:15 IST

Madras, Oct 17: Mr. M. Karunanidhi, Chief Minister, to-day expressed his desire that Tamil publications seeking to instill scientific knowledge in the minds of children should, as far as possible, employ terms which could be easily understood. There was nothing wrong in assimilating English words like ‘cycle’ in Tamil also, as they were understood by all. The Chief Minister was releasing the third volume of Children’s Encyclopaedia (in Tamil) brought out by the Tamil Academy. He also suggested that children be given the opportunity to get acquainted with new words and modern discoveries, in Tamil. He felt that commonly understood Tamil words like “Vizha” and “Pori” could have been adopted in the encyclopedia in the place of “Pandigai” and “Yanthiram” to denote festival and machine respectively. He commended the efforts of those connected with the publication and said that not only children but even elders would have a lot to learn from such books. Mr. Karunanidhi released a copy of the book and presented it to Mr. Anbil Dharmalingam, Minister for Agriculture.

Advertising

Advertising