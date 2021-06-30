From the Archives (From the June 28 edition as there is no edition for June 30, 1921): Unprofessional conduct

Calcutta, June 27: A special Bench of the High Court presided over by the Chief Justice and Justices Woodroffs and Richardson were engaged in hearing the rule issued on an Advocate of this Court for alleged unprofessional conduct. It appeared that a Marwari merchant instituted 58 suits in the High Court and the allegation against the Advocate in question was that after having been consulted by the plaintiff and having obtained confidential information he subsequently declined to appear for the plaintiff and accepted a brief against him in one of those suits. The plaintiff before the court referred the matter to the Advocate-General whose decision was in favour of the Advocate concerned. After hearing the Advocate-General’s opinion the Advocate in question appeared on the following day against the plaintiff. To-day the Advocate concerned made a lengthy statement refuting the allegations made against him. He was supported by four other Advocates who appeared as juniors in that case. The hearing is proceeding.
