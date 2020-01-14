From the Archives (From the January 13, 1920 edition as there was no issue on January 14): The Punjab situation.(From an Editorial)

We publish elsewhere an account sent by Reuter of an interview with Mr. Montagu. There are two points about his views regarding the Punjab events which are most disquieting. He said as regards the complaint that the British public and the India Office were ignorant of the details of the occurrences until the evidence reached England that having decided that the Hunter Committee should inform the public of the events in detail, the India Office had nothing to do but await the results of the inquiry. We cannot imagine a more flimsy explanation of the ugly fact that the India Office was kept ignorant of the most ghastly details of the occurrences in the martial law regime by His Majesty’s servants in India. An inquiry cannot obviate the necessity for the Executive in India to report faithfully to the Secretary of State about the events in the Punjab and of the accounts which they had in their possession. It is nothing short of a scandal that this elementary duty was not performed by the Government of India.