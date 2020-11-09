From the Archives (From the issue of Nov. 10, 1920 as there was no edition on Nov. 9): The liberal revival(From an editorial)

09 November 2020 00:15 IST

When Birmingham did in the seventies and the eighties, that Manchester would appear now to contemplate to do. In those days, Whiggism, whose claims to rule were birth and wealth or “gentlemanliness” in its original sense and whose methods were urbanity, easy compromise based on no strict principle and, above all, a certain classical correctness of conduct, was masquerading under the new appellation of Liberalism, and holding sway over the country. Birmingham under the lead of Chamberlain and Schnadhorst, by their incessant propaganda and by their net work organisations throughout the country, shook Whiggism to its foundations. In other words, these energetic politicians purged Liberalism of its Whiggish proclivities, and if their activities tended to make of members of Parliament the mouthpieces of particular cliques and caucuses in the constituencies, it cannot be denied that they also imparted to politics a new life in the country, awakened the masses to a realisation of their power and compelled the politicians and parties to realise that they were the servants of the country and to take action calculated to please the masses.

