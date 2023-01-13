ADVERTISEMENT

(From the Archives, From the issue of January 12, 1923 as there was no issue on January 13) Congress activity
January 13, 2023 12:30 am | Updated January 12, 2023 10:45 pm IST

Calcutta: Preparations are being made by the present Congress Executive in Calcutta to begin a campaign of appealing to the voters to abstain from voting at the ensuing by-election to the Bengal Legislative Council, for the vacancy caused by the death of Rai Radhacharan Pal Bahadur, in obedience to the mandate of the Congress. A house to house visit and placarding of the quarters of the city within the jurisdiction of the electoral area concerned, processions through streets and meetings in the neighbouring squares, distribution of a lakh pamphlets and singing of songs composed for the occasion, are some of the methods in which the propaganda is to be carried on. It is expected that there will be ample response to the Congress mandate. 

