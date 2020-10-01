From the Archives (From the edition of October 2, 1920 as the October 1 edition is unavailable in full): Postal Strike

At a meeting of the Post and Telegraph men [Bombay, September 30], Mr. V.G. Dalvi, Honorary Secretary, Postmen’s Union explained to the men the offer of the Post Master General to pay off the men on their returning the uniforms and pointed out the letter was not clear as to whether the men would be reinstated or not. Mr. Dalvi further advised the men not to while away their time but to learn typewriting, weaving and other skills which would be useful to them in a city like Bombay. A letter has been sent on behalf of the men to the Post Master General stating that it is not understood why the return of the uniform has been made a condition to the payment of salary due to them. During the last two strikes of 1906 and 1917, uniforms were not taken from the men so long as the men are in the service of the department they are entitled to keep the uniforms with them. It is not clear from the letter whether you consider they are in the service of the department from the 20th instant or not. The men want to know definitely the implications of the letter and in hearing the reply will decide their future course of actions.