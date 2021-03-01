From the Archives (From the edition of March 2, 1921 as there are no archives for the edition of March 1): Repairs of shrine

01 March 2021 00:15 IST

The question of repairs of the sacred shrine at Srirangam, dedicated to Sri Ranganathaswamy, has already been the subject of comments in our columns and our attention is now drawn to a memorial submitted to H.E. the Governor of Madras, by the Vishnu Bakthas and those interested in the preservation of this ancient temple from decay and destruction.

The memorial refers to the report of the Collector of Trichinopoly dated 14th February 1828, where it is stated, “As the allowance of the pagoda was formerly so much higher than it, at present is, the pagoda should always possess claims on the Government for the performance of such repairs as it might actually require.”

The government seem to have approved of the suggestion of the then Collector, and they have, since then, been paying Rs. 35,000 per year retaining in their hands “as a trust” the withheld portion of the former allowance of Rs. 40, 178-14-3 for repairs. It is also stated that the order of transfer of temple management from Government to Trustees did not refer to repairs, nor were the surplus funds “admittedly in deposit” handed over to the Trustees.

