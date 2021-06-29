From the Archives (from the edition of June 28 as there is no edition for June 29): Malegaon riots case

29 June 2021 00:15 IST

Malegaon, June 24: The further hearing of the Malegaon riots case in which 127 accused are charged with murder, arson and rioting was proceeded with before Mr. H.V. Brahman, the Special Magistrate. Mr. C.V. Pradhan on behalf of the Crown submitted that he had no objection to take all the charges together and record evidence likewise as decided by defence at the last hearing. Mr. Azad, Barrister, who appeared with a number of up country pleaders for accused applied for bail on behalf of four accused who had been arrested since last hearing on the ground that the arrest of these men was a deliberate attempt on the part of prosecution to break the back of defence in a most scandalous manner as these men were helpful to giving instruction to counsel in the case. In the course of his contention he alleged that the Police investigating officer in the case had the audacity to come behind him at the last hearing and listen to what he was saying to accused and that morning a policeman came to where the counsel was staying and asked him his name. Mr. Azad asked for court’s order regarding his complaint against the investigating officer. When asked by the Magistrate to put in writing his complaint Mr. Azad said that it was not the etiquette of his profession.

