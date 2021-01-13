From the Archives (From the Archives dated January 14, 1921 as there was no edition on January 13, 1921): The new Viceroy

London, January 11: Replying to the congratulations of the Bar voiced at the High Court this morning by Sir Gordon Hewart, Lord Reading who was greatly moved said, he did not propose to guess the reasons for his selection as Viceroy, seeing that he had no knowledge of India but he abided by the assertions of those competent to judge. “I leave the Judicial Bench,” he said, “not forsaking nor abandoning the pursuit of justice but rather pursuing it in larger field but on a road not so certain or well-laid. In the law courts a man is limited by the facts of evidence before him, whereas in politics he has not all the factors always before him until perhaps long after he has given the decision”. Lord Reading said, he was going to India with the sole desire to do the right and he believed he could not make a failure.