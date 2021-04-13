From the Archives (From the April 12, 1921 issue as there was no issue on April 13, 1921): Dyarchy at work(From an Editorial)

13 April 2021 00:15 IST

In proroguing the Bengal Legislative Council on Friday last, Lord Ronaldshay, the Governor of Bengal, made an important speech in which he took some considerable pains to deal with the new reformed constitution. His Lordship expounded it in a way which ought to have astounded even the most optimistic of those Moderate politicians who fondly sought to mislead the country, fortunately without any appreciable success, that under the new constitution we had everything essential, including almost the full budget right. Lord Ronaldshay, however, roundly told the members of the Council that he and “the reserved half of Government” were not their servants and that, in refusing to grant their demands in certain respects, the members "treatment of it has not been quite in accordance with the intentions of Parliament”.

