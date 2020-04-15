From the Archives (From April 14, 1970, there being no issue on April 15): King Mahendra heads Nepal Ministry

Kathmandu: King Mahendra of Nepal to-day (April 13) accepted the resignation of the Prime Minister, Mr. Kirti Nidhi Bista, and formed a new ministry under his own chairmanship. This is the first time that the King has formed a ministry under his own chairmanship since the Panchayat system was introduced in the Kingdom in earlier sixties. Within hours of the announcement of the new 13-man Council of Ministers, King Mahendra administered the oath of office to the incumbents at a special ceremony at the palace. The new ministry does not include Mr. Kirti Nidhi Bista and the Home Minister Mr. Kharta Bahadur Singh who have submitted their resignations and are now seeking re-election to the Rashtriya Panchayat having finished their previous term of five years. Informed sources here (Kathmandu) believe that the present council of Ministers can best be described as an interim arrangement till the elections to 30 seats falling vacant in the Rashtriya Panchayat are completed towards the end of next month. Once the elections are over, King Mahendra is expected to step down from the chairmanship of the council of Ministers and appoint a political leader to lead a full-fledged Ministry.