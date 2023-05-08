May 08, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:37 am IST

New Delhi, May 7: Members of the former Princely order to-day lost in the Lok Sabha another privilege — that of mentioning the name of their former State after their personal name. The House decided that a member of the former princely order should be described exactly as any other member of the House, with “Shri” or “Shrimati” prefixed to his or her name. It was against the Home Ministry’s practice of appending the name of the State of the ex-ruler after the name. The Speaker, Mr. G.S. Dhillon, ascertained the consensus of the House on the subject when it was raised by Mr. H.N. Mukherjee (CPI) and Mr. Era Sezhiyan (DMK). Mr. Mukherjee said that in one of the question lists of the House, a “peculiar method of nomenclature” had been adopted in regard to some members. After the name of Shrimati Gayatri Devi the words “of Japiur” had been added. Similarly, there were other names like “Shrimati Krishna Kumari of Jodhpur”, “Mr. Martand Singh of Rewa”, “Shrimati Vijaya Raje Scindia of Gwalior” and “Honorary Major Narendra Singh of Panna.” It was a laughable, but indirect way of trying to circumvent the resolution on abolition of privy purse and other princely privileges, Mr. Mukherjee said. “In involves discriminatory description of citizens of this country.” Mr. Mukherjee said they had learnt that the Home Ministry, “in its wisdom” had decided on this kind of discriminatory nomenclature. Would it not be peculiar if Mr. Sezhiyan were to call himself as “Mr. Era Sezhiyan of Madras” or he himself were to add to his name “of Calcutta.”