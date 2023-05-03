May 03, 2023 03:42 am | Updated 03:42 am IST

New Delhi, May 2: The Minister of State for Finance, Mr. K.R. Ganesh, to-day disclosed in the Rajya Sabha that the telephones of the Income-Tax Commissioner and officers in Tamil Nadu were “bugged.” “It is not possible for the Income-Tax officers or the Commissioner of Income-Tax to function in a manner in which he should function with liberty. The whole of the Income-Tax department (Tamil Nadu) is being watched by the State Government.” This disclosure came following Mr. M. Kamalanathan’s (ADMK) complaint that Mr. Ganesh visited Tamil Nadu too frequently. The member was speaking on the Appropriation Bill. Mr. Ganesh said, “My Commissioner (of Income-Tax) cannot function. Their phones are bugged. They cannot meet. They have to meet out of their office. In the adverse circumstances, the Income-Tax Department is functioning in Madras.” Both Mr. S.S. Mariswamy (DMK) and Mr. Mahavir Tyagi (Cong-O) intervened to say that the telephones were with the Central Government. Mr. Mariswamy alleged that the Income-Tax Department was being used to blackmail certain people in Tamil Nadu. “People with whom the Minister is associated are acting as brokers and thugs in the Department.” Mr. Tyagi said the Centre must take action if the Minister’s allegations against the State Government were correct. He wanted to know if any action was taken by the Centre so far. There was no reply from Mr. Ganesh.