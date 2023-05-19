ADVERTISEMENT

Former Burmese PM seeks political asylum in India
Premium

May 19, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:53 am IST

New Delhi, May 18: The former Burmese Prime Minister, U Nu, has been sounding India through some friendly intermediaries whether he would be permitted to spend the rest of his life as a monk at one of the historic Buddhist monasteries in the country, according to informed sources here. But he has not so far made a formal request for political asylum as such since he wants to renounce politics after giving up the abortive crusade against General Ne Win, who had usurped power from him. The first word that U Nu would like to spend his old age in meditation at a Buddhist monastery in India came from the Foreign Minister of Thailand, where he has been living in exile and trying to organise an armed revolt in Burma for overthrowing the Ne Win regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US