Former Burmese PM seeks political asylum in India
May 19, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:53 am IST

New Delhi, May 18: The former Burmese Prime Minister, U Nu, has been sounding India through some friendly intermediaries whether he would be permitted to spend the rest of his life as a monk at one of the historic Buddhist monasteries in the country, according to informed sources here. But he has not so far made a formal request for political asylum as such since he wants to renounce politics after giving up the abortive crusade against General Ne Win, who had usurped power from him. The first word that U Nu would like to spend his old age in meditation at a Buddhist monastery in India came from the Foreign Minister of Thailand, where he has been living in exile and trying to organise an armed revolt in Burma for overthrowing the Ne Win regime.

