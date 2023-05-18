HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Communication between France, Australia cut
Premium

May 18, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST

Sydney, May 17: Trade union bans aimed at severing all Australian contact with France went into force to-day, despite a plea from the Prime Minister, Mr. Gough Whitlam, that the action would harm Australia’s case at the World Court against French nuclear testing in the Pacific. In protest against the tests, due to resume in the next few weeks, trade unions have cut communications between Australia and France, and banned all work on French aircraft and ships. The French airline, UTA, has cancelled its four flights weekly to Sydney because of the withdrawal of servicing facilities and the Australian National Airline, Qantas, has diverted its trans-Pacific flights from Papeete to Honolulu following retaliatory threats from Tahitian unions. The Prime Minister contacted the communication unions yesterday to warn them that their blacklisting would be in contravention of international agreements and could prejudice Australia’s case at the Court of Justice in The Hague. From midnight yesterday, all mail and telegraphic communications to and from metropolitan France, including those to the French Embassy and the consulates here, were halted completely.

Related Topics

From the Archives

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.