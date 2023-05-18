May 18, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST

Sydney, May 17: Trade union bans aimed at severing all Australian contact with France went into force to-day, despite a plea from the Prime Minister, Mr. Gough Whitlam, that the action would harm Australia’s case at the World Court against French nuclear testing in the Pacific. In protest against the tests, due to resume in the next few weeks, trade unions have cut communications between Australia and France, and banned all work on French aircraft and ships. The French airline, UTA, has cancelled its four flights weekly to Sydney because of the withdrawal of servicing facilities and the Australian National Airline, Qantas, has diverted its trans-Pacific flights from Papeete to Honolulu following retaliatory threats from Tahitian unions. The Prime Minister contacted the communication unions yesterday to warn them that their blacklisting would be in contravention of international agreements and could prejudice Australia’s case at the Court of Justice in The Hague. From midnight yesterday, all mail and telegraphic communications to and from metropolitan France, including those to the French Embassy and the consulates here, were halted completely.