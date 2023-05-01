May 01, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:34 am IST

New Delhi, April 30: The Government of India has decided to import six million to seven million tonnes of foodgrains more to tide over the fast deteriorating food situation in the country. According to Agriculture Ministry sources, the imports would consist mainly of wheat and milo. These imports are in addition to the two million tonnes of foodgrains already contracted for. Out of this, more than one million tonnes have arrived at various ports and the rest is on the way. According to the Ministry sources, the final details regarding the purchase of wheat and milo from various countries are being worked out. However, senior officials of the Ministry are understood to have discussed the manner of imports and the time of the purchase abroad during the last four days. It is also understood that the buffer stock of foodgrains has been depleted. The buffer stock, which stood at nine million tonnes in July 1972, came down to five million tonnes on October 4, 1972. The Government has been drawing heavily on the reserves because of the continuing drought conditions in 14 States. The imports have been necessitated by the failure of the emergency food production programme designed to produce an additional 15 million tonnes of foodgrains. In January 1873, the Union Agriculture Ministry had officially estimated that the programme had suffered a set-back and only 6.24 million tonnes of additional foodgrains would be produced.

ADVERTISEMENT