March 09, 2023 04:40 am | Updated 01:17 am IST

New Delhi, March 8: A Bill providing for death penalty for wilful wrecking of trains was introduced to the Lok Sabha to-day. The Indian Railways (Amendment) Bill, introduced by the Deputy Minister of Railways, Mr. Shafi Mohammad Qureshi, also provides for more stringent penalty for some of the other offences under the Railways Act. One of the provisions in the Bill seeks to remove lacuna relating to recovery of cancellation charges on tickets. Chapter seven of the Act is proposed to be suitably amended to secure prompt relief in the shape of interim payment of compensation in cases of accidents to trains carrying passengers. This interim payment would be taken into consideration by the Claims Commissioners in making the final settlement of compensation. The statement of objects of the Bill says: “Experience has shown that the penal provisions for offences covered under Sections 47, 108, 118, 120A, 122 and 126 relating to carrying inflammatory articles in trains, unjustified pulling of the alarm chain, entraining or detraining in unauthorised places, unauthorised hawking, trespass and tampering with the railways track and wilful wrecking of trains, are not sufficiently deterrent. Considering that the incidence of such offences on the Railways has been increasing and is causing serious concern, the relevant penal provisions are sought to be made more stringent.”

