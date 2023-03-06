March 06, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:21 am IST

New Delhi, March 5: The book trade and educational institutions are perturbed over reports of a possible take-over of book imports by the State Trading Corporation, but enquiries in official circles here show that the Government is yet to make up its mind on this question. The STC, according to authoritative sources, has not been asked so far to prepare itself for the take-over, but this is not a definite pointer as there have been cases in the past when the STC has been intimated after a decision was taken. The question of canalisation of book imports has been under consideration for quite some time and with the new import policy scheduled to be announced this month-end, reports have gained currency that books will be among the items that will be canalised under the new policy. Malpractices by trade are called as argument in favour of canalisation. There have been allegations that certain traders misuse the foreign exchange allotted to them by importing pornographic books. This is however strongly refuted by the traders who contend that pornographic books are mostly smuggled into the country and there have been malpractices. There is however a section of view in the Government that canalisation will ensure better utilisation of the foreign exchange allotted for book imports.

