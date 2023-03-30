March 30, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:23 am IST

New Delhi, March 29: A “top secret” plan in the 1965 war with Pakistan was known to a journalist much in advance of the date of action, Mr. P.V.R. Rao, who was then the Defence Secretary, said to-day. Mr. Rao mentioned this remarking “as many of you know, in Delhi, more secrets have, or at least had, a habit of leaking out at the top.” Mr. Rao went on to say that the plan had travelled. To his utter surprise he received a phone call on behalf of the President enquiring whether our troops had gone into action on the Amritsar Front according to the “top secret” plan. He said that he was told that a person high up in the Army Hq. had briefed a pressman who “confided” it to a local political leader, who in turn “dropped in to see the President.” Mr. Rao said “the mania to take under special patronage particular press correspondents was not a weakness confined to top politicians only.” Mr. Rao, who was giving a lecture on “India’s defence policy and organisation since independence” referred to this instance of “leak at the top” after stating the “once action was decided upon, the Prime Minister (Mr. Lal Bahadur Shastri) did not seek any information regarding operational plans, as he readily accepted the desire for Secrecy.” The lecture, second in the series, was organised by the United Service Institution of India. - PTI

