March 24, 2023 04:18 am | Updated 04:18 am IST

New York, March 23: Oceanographic exploration has determined that Antarctica has been a frozen continent for at least 20 million years, three to five times as long as had been previously thought. Core samples taken by a ship, “Glomar Challenger,” also confirmed the theory that Australia broke away from Antarctica some 50 million years ago and had been drifting northward a few inches a year ever since. The samples also uncovered traces of natural gas components in sediments beneath the sea-floor near the Antarctic shores. These findings were announced at a news conference on Thursday by Mr. Dennis E. Hayes of Columbia University. Mr. Hayes and Mr. Lawrence A. Frakes of Florida State University were scientific co-chiefs of the Antarctic expedition.