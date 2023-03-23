March 23, 2023 05:42 am | Updated 05:42 am IST

Morges (Switzerland) March 22: At least 132 kinds of wild mammals, including the tiger, the mountain gorilla and the humpback whale, are doomed to extinction unless they can be protected quickly, according to the latest edition of the “Red Data Book.” This authoritative reference manual, which emphasises its danger warnings by printing details about threatened animals on red pages, has just been brought up to date by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) for the first time since it was published seven years ago. In addition to 132 endangered mammals, it lists another 60 as “vulnerable” and 57 as rare. The book shows a spark of hope by listing on green pages seven animals which were once endangered but are now relatively safe, either because of conservation measures or because threats to their survival have been removed. These seven are the European bison, the hairy-nosed wombat of Queensland, leadbeater’s possum, the tule elk, the key deer, the bontebok and the black wildebeest. For the mammals listed as endangered the outlook is grim. “Their survival is unlikely if the causal factors no at work continue operating,” says the Red Data Book.