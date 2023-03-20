March 20, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST

Cairo, March 19: Egypt’s Security Intelligence has exposed what it claims is the “biggest illegal currency operation in Egyptian history,” arresting 65 Egyptians and foreigners, it was reported today. Americans, West Germans, Jews, Italians, French, Greeks and Lebanese are said to be involved in the four-year-old operation which undertook transactions in excess of seven million Egyptian pounds, according to the newspaper, “Al Ahram.” The international network, which carried an “organised campaign to wreck the Egyptian economy through cartels, manipulation of imports and prices, and cheating the State of large foreign currency amounts,” is allegedly headed by Vittorio Antonio Sherio, a 61-year-old Italian Engineer residing in Cairo. His agents and clients, who were mentioned by name, included employees of foreign firms and Egyptian businessmen. Some foreign oil companies, operating in Egypt, were said to be a major arena for the illegal activities. A Jew under arrest, Albert Avadio Salem, was described as the son of “one of the founders of Israel, and the brother of the owner of Viscount Bank in Switzerland,” one of the foreign organisations allegedly involved in the network. He was accused of having helped to smuggle amounts belonging to Jewish families who emigrated from Egypt. Those implicated in the case come from various circles in Egypt, including diplomats, West German nationals and experts, jewellers, travel agents and private sector executives, the account said.