ADVERTISEMENT

Steps for quick disposal of cases by courts
Premium

March 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:44 am IST

Indore, March 16: The Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Mr. Nitiraj Singh, described the delay in execution of justice as ‘chronic and most depressing’ and said the Government was trying to simplify procedures for expeditious disposal of cases by the judiciary. Addressing a press conference convened for the first time by the Press Information Bureau of the Union Government in Indore on March 13, Mr. Nitiraj Singh admitted that over 73,000, 64,000 and 40,000 cases were pending before the Calcutta, Allahabad and Bombay High Courts, respectively, besides 12,000 in Madhya Pradesh. He disclosed that the State Governments had been advised to appoint more Judges. The Union Minister said the present judicial set-up, having been based on the British pattern, gave enough weightage to traders and other vested interests and said that it should be changed to implement effectively the provisions relating to the constitutional guarantee of equality before the law to the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US