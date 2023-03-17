HamberMenu
Steps for quick disposal of cases by courts
March 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:44 am IST

Indore, March 16: The Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Mr. Nitiraj Singh, described the delay in execution of justice as ‘chronic and most depressing’ and said the Government was trying to simplify procedures for expeditious disposal of cases by the judiciary. Addressing a press conference convened for the first time by the Press Information Bureau of the Union Government in Indore on March 13, Mr. Nitiraj Singh admitted that over 73,000, 64,000 and 40,000 cases were pending before the Calcutta, Allahabad and Bombay High Courts, respectively, besides 12,000 in Madhya Pradesh. He disclosed that the State Governments had been advised to appoint more Judges. The Union Minister said the present judicial set-up, having been based on the British pattern, gave enough weightage to traders and other vested interests and said that it should be changed to implement effectively the provisions relating to the constitutional guarantee of equality before the law to the citizens.

