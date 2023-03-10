ADVERTISEMENT

Bhutto’s bid to arrange summit with Nixon misfires
March 10, 2023 02:50 am | Updated 01:20 am IST

Washington, March 8: President Bhutto’s two special emissaries who met President Nixon yesterday in an apparent effort to arrange a Bhutto-Nixon summit meeting and to induce the U.S. to resume arms sales to Pakistan are returning to Pakistan after cutting short their visit. The Governor of West Punjab, Mr. Ghulam Mustapha Khar, left yesterday itself and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Aziz Ahmed, was expected to follow him home to-day. Because a White House spokesman told newsmen yesterday, after the two emissaries had met Mr. Nixon, that there was no change in the U.S.’s arms supply policy and that there were no plans at present for a Nixon-Bhutto meeting, it is surmised that the Pak mission was not successful.

