From the Archives

March 01, 2023 05:12 am | Updated 05:12 am IST - New Delhi

Feb. 28; The common man welcomed with caution the Central budget presented to Parliament by the Finance Minister, Mr. Y. B. Chavan, to-day. His first reaction was one of relief that Mr. Chavan had not cast his tax net wide as in previous years and had lived up to his claim that articles of mass consumption had been left untouched.

But this feeling of relief did not last long and gave place to an apprehension of possible impact which the indirect taxation proposals would have on the general cost of living, particularly of those belonging to the middle class.

For instance, it was feared that conveyance cost might go up as a result of increased levy on motor spirit and motor vehicle parts and accessories. Petrol would cost 8 paise more per litre and a levy on motor vehicle parts and accessories would go up two fold. The price of lubricating oil, greases and tyres would also go up. Even the cost of repairing tyres would be more as the exemption earlier available for rubber products used for repairing of tyres had been removed and a 30 percent duty has been levied. Although the common man may not own a motor vehicle, these are bound to indirectly affect him through increased fare on travel by buses and taxis. While shedding no tears for those who wanted to buy refrigerators and air-conditioners, the lower and middle income groups felt concerned at the changes proposed in levies on art silk fabrics and certain blended fabrics with cotton ingredients which would affect their clothing budget.