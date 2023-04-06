April 06, 2023 04:28 am | Updated 04:28 am IST

Gangtok, April 5: Troubled Sikkim to-day sought India’s military assistance and most probably the Army will move in to-morrow to take control of some police stations in the Himalayan State, it was learnt here to-night.

The request for Army help came from the Chogyal who in a letter to the Indian Political Officer here, Mr. K. S. Bajpal to-day spoke of a threat to law and order.

He sought the co-operation of the Government of India in the interest of “public security”.

Reports received here to-day said police outposts in many places had been taken over by volunteers of the Sikkim National Congress and the Sikkim Janata Congress who have launched an agitation for political and administrative reforms.

Reports received here said that the Sikkim Durbar administration had completely collapsed throughout the State excepting the now deserted palace and the Gangtok bazar areas

In the districts, police outposts and administrative offices had either been deserted by officials or taken over by demonstrators.

Reports reaching here said the volunteers of the Janata Congress, which is spearheading the agitation for electoral reforms and the release of its President, Mr. K.C. Pradhan were virtually in control of eight police stations, including Rangpur, Rhenok and Rangali.

Police authorities from these towns have sought reinforcements to suppress the agitation.