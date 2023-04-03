April 03, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 02:24 am IST

Bangalore, April 2: The State-owned Hindustan Machine Tools Limited is going in shortly for a Rs. 10-crore integrated project with Hungarian collaboration, for the manufacture of electric bulbs and accessories and the production of machines to make them. The project has been assigned to the Hyderabad unit of the HMT’s complex. The Chairman of the HMT, Dr. S.M. Patil, told pressmen here, to-day, that the Chairman of the Hungarian firm, Tungsram, was expected to arrive in Bangalore shortly to sign an agreement with HMT. The proposed bulb plant in Hyderabad would have an annual capacity of 20 millions. One of the main constraints in the manufacture of bulbs, Dr. Patil said, was that machinery for the production of chains, had to be imported. This item would now be produced as part of the integrated project. Dr. Patil estimated the country’s bulb demand at 150 millions a year now. This was expected to go up by another 100 million in the next few years. The bulb project was part of the ambitious expansion plans of the HMT over the next ten years, to be provided for in the Five Year Plans, involving an additional investment of about Rs. 70 crores to yeild an annual turnover of Rs. 100 crores. When all the plans were through, he estimated that the employees strength would go up to 22,000 from the present 15,000.

