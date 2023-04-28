ADVERTISEMENT

Search for top man to ‘clean up’ White House
April 28, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:22 am IST

Washington, April 27: President Nixon is believed to be seeking a public figure of prestige and impeccable integrity to oversee a purge of any White House staff tainted with the Watergate bugging scandal. But the White House yesterday denied reports that Mr. Nixon had already offered the job to Mr. Melvin Laird, who served as the President’s Defence Secretary throughout his first administration. Mr. Laird, asked about the reports, told pressmen he was not interested in another Government position. But friends in Washington said they believed he could be persuaded to take on special duties for the President if it was put to him that he was vitally needed. The White House Press Secretary said no one had been approached for the purpose of reorganising the White House staff. Signs that a search for a “house cleaner” is on emerged yesterday as the White House appeared to confirm reports that the President’s Chief of Staff had lost at least some of his power and influence.

Related Topics

From the Archives

