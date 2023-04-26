April 26, 2023 04:30 am | Updated 04:30 am IST

New Delhi, April 25. Mr. Justice A.N. Ray was to-day appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in succession to Mr. Justice S. M. Sikri who retired to-day. This is the first time in the history of the Supreme Court that the Government of India has departed from the established convention of appointing the senior-most Judge as Chief Justice. In 1964, when Mr. Justice P. B. Gajendragadkar was appointed as the Chief Justice of India, he had technically superseded Mr. Justic Jaffer Imam who was keeping indifferent health at that time and was himself unwilling to bear the burden of this high judicial office. So he had actually tendered his resignation before Mr. Justice Gajendragadkar assumed office as the Chief Justice of India and the Government now for the first time has set a new precedent for making a selection appointment to this high judicial office without adhering strictly to the seniority rule. The appointment of Mr. A. N. Ray has led to the supersession of his three senior colleagues , Mr. J. M. Shelat, Mr. K. S. Hegde and Mr. A. N. Grover. But the Government has taken the decision to terminate the previous convention of automatically elevating the senior-most member of the bench to the highest judicial post irrespective of the incumbent’s residuary tenure and other considerations. In the normal course, Mr. Shelat would have succeeded Mr. Sikri, but he would have reached his statutory retirement age of 65 on July 16, 1973, which meant he would have been Chief Justice for less than three months.