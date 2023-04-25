April 25, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 02:03 am IST

New Delhi, April 24: A special 13-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court to-day unanimously held the constitutional validity of the Constitution (24th Amendment) Act, 1971 — passed by Parliament as a result of the well-known Supreme Court judgment delivered in the Golaknath case in 1967 — seeking to reserve to Parliament the power to abridge or take away fundamental rights by means of a Constitution amendment under Article 368 (dealing with amendment of the Constitution). However, nine of the judges of the Special Bench, namely the Chief Justice, Mr. Justice Sikri, Mr. Justice Shelat, Mr. Justice Hedge, Mr. Justice Grover, Mr. Justice Jaganmohan Reddy, Mr. Justice Palekar, Mr. Justice Khanna, Mr. Justice Mukherjee and Mr. Justice Chandrachud held that “Article 368 does not enable Parliament to alter the basic structure of framework of the Constitution”. It may be mentioned that what exactly constitutes “the basic structure or framework of the Constitution” has been left open. The Special Bench, by a majority of 9 to 13, has overruled the majority decision of the Golaknath case, which held that Parliament was not competent to abridge or take away fundamental rights by means of a constitutional amendment under Article 368. The Special Bench also unanimously upheld the constitutional validity of Section 2(A) and 2(B) of the Constitution. Section 2(A) deals with the replacement of the “compensation” by the hard “amount” in Article 31(2). According to this, it is not obligatory to make payment of “compensation” just equivalent.