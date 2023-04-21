April 21, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:41 am IST

New York, April 20: A book just released here says that the United States Central Intelligence Agency set up a secret base in the snowy Colorado Rockies to train Tibetan guerrillas in mountain warfare in the late 1960s, when there was a rebellion in Tibet against the Chinese Government. Relations between the U.S. and the Peking Governments were bitter then, and the CIA move was apparently intended to thwart the Chinese from gaining control of Tibet. The author of the book is Mr. David Wise, former chief of bureau of the New York Herald-Tribune at Washington. According to Mr. Wise, the CIA began training the Tibetans, said to have been recruited in India in 1958, in a deserted American Army camp near Leadville in Colorado. The operation continued till the early period of the Kennedy Administration. The Colorado terrain was chosen because of the snow and rocks. But Mr. Wise said this very setting caused the secret operation to become public.

