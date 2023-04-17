ADVERTISEMENT

Postal theft
Premium

April 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:12 am IST

Calcutta, April 16: The postal authorities have set the law in motion in connection with the mysterious disappearance of a Chittagong mail bag containing Government currency notes and other documents valued at about a lakh of rupees and its substitution by a spurious bag containing waste papers. The fraud was detected at the parcel department, Calcutta General Post Office, and enquiries are being made to find out where the substitution was effected. This is the second disappearance of valuable articles from the postal mail bag within a few months in the General Post Office. In the first case about Rs. 60,000 was stolen, the money was recovered and an assistant in the Postal Department of the General Post Office McDonald is awaiting trial at the High Court Sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US