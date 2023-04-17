April 17, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:12 am IST

Calcutta, April 16: The postal authorities have set the law in motion in connection with the mysterious disappearance of a Chittagong mail bag containing Government currency notes and other documents valued at about a lakh of rupees and its substitution by a spurious bag containing waste papers. The fraud was detected at the parcel department, Calcutta General Post Office, and enquiries are being made to find out where the substitution was effected. This is the second disappearance of valuable articles from the postal mail bag within a few months in the General Post Office. In the first case about Rs. 60,000 was stolen, the money was recovered and an assistant in the Postal Department of the General Post Office McDonald is awaiting trial at the High Court Sessions.