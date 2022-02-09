From the Archives (February 9, 1972): Sir Alec on the region’s security

09 February 2022 00:15 IST

New Delhi, Feb. 8: The British Foreign Secretary, Sir Alec Douglas-Home said to-day that, as the most powerful nation in this part of the world, India could become the sort of “foundation and basis” for a collective security system in the Indian Ocean region. Addressing a crowded press conference, he expressed the view that with its increased authority and influence, India was now in a position to play such a role in this sensitive region to ensure that no power had the monopoly of the Indian Ocean. But this was entirely a matter for India to decide whether this concept of collective security in the Indian Ocean area was something that it could usefully undertake in the future. For the time being, the whole idea seemed a long way ahead, in spite of the fact that India was obviously interested in the security of the seas which border the sub-continent. The Soviet Union, he said, had doubled its naval power in the Indian Ocean in the last one year, while Britain had been progressively reducing its strength to the point that now it had only a minimal presence there. Though it was possible to avoid a naval arms race through an agreed balance of forces by the Big Powers in this region, the question of verification would be a difficult, if not an insuperable, problem in dealing with the Soviet Union, especially when it was known that it was in the midst of a mammoth naval expansion programme.

