From the Archives (February 9, 1922): Maharajah’s speech

After the loyal toast the Maharajah in proposing the health of the Prince of Wales said his visit to Gwalior was an auspicious and unique event. The banqueting hall where they sat tonight was haloed with great traditions, for in the same room where the Prince sat tonight the revered father, the august father, and the Duke of Connaught once graced with their presence and the House in which the Prince was living to-day, His Majesty once made this abode. The Maharajah was happy to think that the relations between his House and that of the Emperor were no longer of a political nature, but had domestic complexion. He named his son and daughter after Their Majesties and the Maharajah was grateful for this touching Royal favour. This gracious act on Their Majesties’ part made him (Scindhia) feel that he belonged to the Royal domestic House.