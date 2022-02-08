From the Archives (February 8, 1972): ‘Non-Bengalis are safe in Bangla Desh’

Calcutta, Feb. 7: Sheikh Mujibur Rehman declared here to-day that the life and property of non-Bengalis in Bangla Desh were safe. The Bangla Desh Prime Minister, who was replying to a civic reception by the Corporation of Calcutta at Raj Bhavan, asserted that neither he nor his followers believed in retaliation. He said the Mukti Bahini and the Indian forces who jointly fought against the Pakistani armed forces, did not harm a single non-Bengali. Sheikh Mujib said the life and property of non-Bengalis were safe during the freedom struggle and safer now. He would expect non-Bengalis to regard themselves as citizens of Bangla Desh. The Bangla leader said some “friends” seemed to be more worried about the fate of non-Bengalis in Bangla Desh. He would only advise “these friends to mind their own business” instead of reminding him of his duty towards non-Bengalis.