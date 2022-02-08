From the Archives (February 8, 1922): Traffic in girls

The business before the Legislative Assembly to-day was short, there being a resolution by the Home Member on White Slave Traffic and a non-official Bill for the amendment of the Civil Procedure Code. The attendance was also small, the number not exceeding forty in all. Sir William Vincent presented the Select Committee’s Report on the limitation Bill.

The Home Member next moved the resolution on the suppression of traffic in women as adopted in the Council of State but with a small amendment. The amended resolution read as follows: - This Assembly recommends to the Governor-General in Council that India do sign the International Convention for the suppression of the traffic in women and children accepted by the Assembly of the League of Nations at its second session subject to the reservation that, in applying Article V of the Convention, India may at its discretion substitute 16 completed years of age for 21 completed years of age.

In moving the resolution on the White Slave Traffic the Home Member explained the history of the convention and referring to the age limit he informed that both Japan and Siam had supported the reservation which he moved namely that it might be 16 instead of 21.