From the Archives (February 7, 1972) Differences on river waters continue

Trivandrum, Feb. 1: Some progress was made in the inter-State river water talks between Tamil Nadu and Kerala officials, Mr. Ramunni Menon, Kerala Water and Power Secretary, told pressmen at the conclusion of the two-day talks here to-day. He said the technical details pertaining to the discussion were being worked out by the Chief Engineers of the two States. He, however, declined to elaborate stating that it was decided that the officials should report to their respective Governments. The trend of the discussions, it is gathered, has not shown any appreciable narrowing of the differences between the two sides. The Tamil Nadu team was headed by Mr. Sivasubramaniam, former P.W.D. Secretary, and the Kerala team by Mr. V. Ramachandran, Chairman, Kerala Electricity Board. The talks mainly related to follow-up action on the inter-State agreement reached in May 1969 for supply of Siruvani waters for drinking purposes in Coimbatore and on the accord of October 1965 in respect of the hydro-electric schemes of the two States in the Chaliyar basin.