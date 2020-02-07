From the Archives (February 7, 1970): Bhutto’s plan to bomb Trombay

Mr. Z. A. Bhutto, who was then Foreign Minister of Pakistan, has accused former President Ayub Khan of turning down his advice to bomb the Trombay atomic complex and Calcutta during the last Indo-Pakistan conflict. According to a report published by Mashiriq here [New Delhi], Mr. Bhutto told a public meeting in Sheikhupura on Thursday [Feb. 5] that during the 1965 hostilities he had urged Ayub Khan to allow bombing of Trombay by Pakistan Air Force along with big cities like Calcutta and Bombay. If Ayub Khan had accepted the advice Trombay would have been destroyed and India would not have been in a position to manufacture any atom bombs at least for the next 10 years, he said. Mr. Bhutto felt the only alternative left now for Pakistan was to start manufacturing atom bombs. Mr. Bhutto said that he had always urged his Government to adopt a rigid attitude towards India. If India became a nuclear power it would create a serious situation for Pakistan. Mr. Bhutto also referred to the Rann of Kutch fighting and claimed that Ayub Khan refused to give permission to capture the Karim Shahi post. Had this been granted, the Pakistan Army could have destroyed at least one division of the Indian Army, he boasted.