From the Archives (February 7, 1920): Congress Party and the Reform Act.

Lord Willingdon from all that we hear seems to be under a gross misapprehension regarding the attitude of the Congress and Nationalist party towards the Reform Act. His Excellency does not apparently keep himself in touch with current Indian political opinion by acquiring knowledge of the same first-hand and is content to accept opinions foisted on him by those who have most access to him. On no other ground can be explained the belief which His Excellency seems to entertain that the adherents of the Indian National Congress and the members of the Nationalist party can have nothing to do with the Rules and Regulations to be passed under the Reform Act. A singularly ill-natured and offensive effusion appears in New India of the 6th instant in which the following delectable sentiments appear! “The Hindu cries out because there is not a single ‘Nationalist’ on the Committee. What have the ‘Nationalists’ to do with any committee connected with the Reform Act?... It is not at all improbable that the Committee will only have to do with the general rules and regulation of business under the New Act. If so there is not likely to be much difference of opinion between the two parties and the Hindu need not be so angry because its friends have not got seats on it.”