From the Archives (February 6, 1970): U.S. plane drops bomb by error

A U.S. Air Force B 52 Stratofortress accidentally dropped 60,000 pounds of bombs on Monday [February 2] near a village in north-east Thailand, the U.S. Embassy said to-day [February 5]. Two Thai women were injured one seriously. Three buildings were “slightly damaged.” The giant four-engined bomber had taken off from its base at Utapao on a mission over Viet Nam. The mishap occurred 265 kilometres north-east of Bangkok. A U.S. Embassy spokesman said the cause of the mishap was not known. But it was believed to have been the result of a mechanical or electrical fault. The spokesman said “it was not due to any error on the part of the crew of the aircraft.” The plane dropped 108 bombs, comprising eighty-four 500-pound bombs and 24750 pounders. The bombs landed in a sparsely inhabited area midway between two small villages.

