From the Archives (February 6, 1920): Sir P. S. Sivaswami Aiyer Insulted.

Rangoon, February 5. - The Rangoon Mail to-day published details of the insult offered to Sir Sivaswamy Aiyer before he left for the Straits last Friday by Captain Childers, Burma Military Police. On the morning of January twenty fifth, Sir Sivaswamy was travelling from Pagaon to Mandalay in a first class compartment in the train in one berth, the other berth being vacant. As it was still dark Sir Sivaswami was sleeping at the time Captain Childers walked into the compartment, woke him up and peremptorily told him to vacate it saying that he wanted the whole compartment for himself and his wife. On Sir Sivaswamy refusing Captain Childers called him, “you are a dammed brute. It is disgraceful. I have never heard such a thing in my life, a refusal to oblige a lady.” When Sir Sivaswamy said that he had no business to talk to him in that way, Capt Childers said: “Shut up. I want to... if you will.” When Sir Sivaswamy said he did not quite follow him Capt Childers asked him, “You understand English.” This unfortunate contretemps in an otherwise pleasant tour of Sir Sivaswamy... has caused the greatest indignation among the Indian community. The incident is being enquired into by the Lt. Governor. The Rangoon Mail says that Englishmen should realise that they are here as servants of the people, but in their bumptious insolence they forget their position and assume superior airs which they want to maintain by brute force and by bad manners.(By Wire.)