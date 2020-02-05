From the Archives (February 5, 1920): Indian Viceroyalty.(From an Editorial)

The rumoured appointment of Lord Haig to be Viceroy and Governor-General of India will be viewed with grave misgivings in this country. At a time when the much vaunted constitutional reforms are going to be inaugurated, it appears to be a mockery that a Military Officer should even be thought of, to occupy the position of the Governor-General of India. In speaking on the Resolution urging the recall of Lord Chelmsford, at the Indian National Congress gathering at Amritsar, one of the speakers urged that in future the appointments of Governors and Viceroys should be subject to the influence of Indian popular opinion. To the political wiseacre of the Allahabad Leader this seemed an extravagant suggestion. A writer in the Nation whose remarks we have extracted elsewhere points out that Lord Chelmsford should never have been appointed Viceroy of India and after the disclosures of the Punjab atrocities, there is no excuse for his continuing to hold the office. The appointment of a Military Officer like Lord Haig would be in one sense a fitting sequel to Lord Chelmsford’s administration. It may be remembered that the late Lord Kitchener tried very hard to become Viceroy in succession to Lord Minto and the late King Edward was strongly in favour of the appointment.