From the Archives (February 4, 1972): Recognition of Bangla Desh

04 February 2022 00:15 IST

New Delhi, Feb. 3: The next few days will witness intense diplomatic activity in various world capitals for stabilising Bangla Desh's hard-won freedom through a better international understanding of its basic policies and aspirations. The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, is flying to Calcutta on Saturday, accompanied by a team of senior officials to welcome Sheikh Mujibur Rehman on his first official visit to this country and discuss all aspects of Indo-Bangla Desh relations with him. The British Government to-day informed all concerned that it would be announcing its recognition of Bangla Desh to-morrow on the eve of Sir Alec Douglas Home's arrival in Delhi on Saturday afternoon. About a dozen European and other countries are expected to follow suit during the next two or three days creating a snow-balling effect. There is likely to be some delay in the case of countries like France and Italy, which have already accepted in principle the emergence of Bangla Desh as an independent nation, but are anxious to delay their de jure recognition a little longer to give Pakistan a reasonable breathing spell to reconcile itself to the new realities of the situation. The big issue now is no longer a matter of recognition by the rest of the world community, since by this weekend enough countries will have accepted Bangla Desh in one form or the other as a sovereign State to make the continued refusal by a few totally irrelevant to its emergence as a free nation.

